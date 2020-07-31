LIVE TV
Can't stop the music: Argentine child orchestras play on amid lockdown
Jul 31, 2020, 04.40 PM(IST)
Some 1,500 youngsters, ages 6 to 19, from low-income areas participate in the 22-year-old music program. When the pandemic hit, teachers had to reinvent their classes to deal with slow internet and getting the children to play together online.