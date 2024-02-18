Canada reduces intake of Indian students | Student visas processed by Canada dropped by 42%

Since the time Canada alleged India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist leader diplomatic ties between the two Nations have taken a nose dive. The expulsion of 41 Canadian diplomats from India has had an unexpected Fallout. Student visas processed by Canada in the year 2023 dipped by a whopping 42%. As per the immigration refugees and citizenship Canada portal when compared to October to December in the year 2022 the number of Indian student permit applications finalized by Canada in the last quarter of 2023 has dipped massively. Watch to know more!