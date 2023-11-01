World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The ban on WeChat and Kaspersky was made to ensure the security of government networks and data, according to Canada's Treasury Board.
trending now
Rafah border crossing opens for evacuation of foreigners, injured Palestinians from Gaza
India PM Narendra Modi & Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurate 3 rail-link projects
Lukashenko demands compensation from Russia for delayed launch of Belarus Nuclear Power Plant
US leaders caught in string of gaffes; Republicans question Biden mental acuity
Afghans reach Pakistan-Afghanistan border as November 1 deadline for refugees to leave ends
recommended videos
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, certain parts record AQI above 400 | World News | WION
Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices
Israel-Palestine war: What is the 'Axis of Resistance'? Who are the members of this network?
Decoded: Axis of resistance and Iran's proxy network across middle east
Pro-Palestinians stage global protests | Protests in support of Gazans near French embassy | WION
recommended videos
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, certain parts record AQI above 400 | World News | WION
Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices
Israel-Palestine war: What is the 'Axis of Resistance'? Who are the members of this network?
Decoded: Axis of resistance and Iran's proxy network across middle east