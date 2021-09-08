Cairn Energy to drop cases against India after getting a tax refund of $1.06 billion

Sep 08, 2021, 08:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
United Kingdom-based oil and gas company Cairn Energy said that it would drop cases to seize Indian properties in foreign countries after getting a tax refund of $1.06 billion (Rs 7,900 crore) from the Union government.
Read in App