Burkina Faso junta adopts draft law to criminalise homosexuality

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 16:14 IST
Burkina Faso’s ruling junta has approved a draft law to criminalise homosexuality, marking a major shift in the country’s legal stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Watch the video to know more on this!

