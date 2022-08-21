Bulbul-E-Pakistan breathes her last, Nayyara Noor dies at the age of 71

Published: Aug 21, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor is no more. The melody queen who was fondly known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday. Noor breathed her last in Karachi.
