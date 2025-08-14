LOGIN
BSF seals Meghalaya border amid hunt for armed Bangladeshi infiltrators

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 10:58 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 10:58 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has sealed parts of the Meghalaya border as it intensifies operations to track down armed infiltrators crossing over from Bangladesh.

