British researchers conduct AI-assisted study in healthcare

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Artificial intelligence has transformed the healthcare industry in multiple ways from screening to diagnosing AI has reshaped the medical history and now AI can detect Parkinson's disease seven years before clinical diagnosis as per a study conducted by the University College London and Moorefield's Eye Hospital.

