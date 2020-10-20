LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulling resignation due to low salary
Oct 20, 2020, 04.45 PM(IST)
Follow Us
According to British daily tabloid 'The Daily Mirror', Johnson earns approximately $1,95,000, that is, £1,50,400 and he plans on resigning to leave office as soon as he gets Brexit done and navigating his country through the coronavirus pandemic.