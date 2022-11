British Paralympic sprinter John McFall named world's first 'Parastronaut' | WION

In a move towards inclusivity, the European Space Agency is named the first-ever 'Parastronaut', this is a major step towards allowing people with physical disabilities to work and live in space. The selected candidate will be part of a new generation of 17 recruits picked for astronaut training, however, he has to go through several tests.