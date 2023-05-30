British Army's challenge: High-ranking officers outnumber heavy artillery

The United Kingdom boasts one of the mightiest militaries in the world. The country is a member of the United Nations security council, the premier global body for maintaining international peace and security. However, a unique problem is plaguing the nation's armed forces. In the UK army, high-ranking officers seem to outnumber heavy artillery. At the end of the year 2021, there were 245 people serving in UK army, navy and air force, holding the rank equivalent to a one-star general or above. A freedom of information request from the times found that in the British army, there were 123 high-ranking officers compared with 89 as-90 self-propelled artillery guns. In the UK air force, there were 56 one-star officers, compared with 26 f-35 lightning jets. There were reportedly 66 people in the UK navy who held the rank of commodore or above compared with 20 principal surface ships. The figures do not include high-ranking officers who work at other military bodies like NATO and others.