The world is entering a "third nuclear age," posing significant challenges to Britain's security, warned Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, head of the UK armed forces. Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) defense think tank on Wednesday, Radakin highlighted threats such as Russia's "reckless nuclear rhetoric," China's growing nuclear arsenal, Iran's non-compliance with nuclear agreements, and North Korea's unpredictable behavior.
British Armed Forces Head Warns China Now A Nuclear Threat To The West | WION Fineprint
Advertisment