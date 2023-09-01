Britain's new Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho starts her cabinet job

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
An Indian-origin Conservative MP has been given a new role in the UK cabinet. The UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's ally Claire Coutinho reportedly has roots in Goa and Pune and she is now the UK's new energy and Net Zero secretary.

