Britain's MI6 spy master apologizes for historic discrimination against LGBT+ people
Feb 20, 2021, 08.15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service publicly apologised on Friday (February 19) for historic discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) people in the spy agencies before 1991.
