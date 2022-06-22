Britain kicks off biggest rail strike in 30 years | Workers demand higher wages

Published: Jun 22, 2022, 01:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Britain today kicked off its biggest rail strike in 30 years as almost 40,000 staff members walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs. Trains are halted across England, Wales & Scotland and passengers are advised not to travel if possible
