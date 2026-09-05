/BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | Delhi Traffic Restrictions Begin Ahead Of Foreign Leaders’ Arrival

BRICS SUMMIT 2026: Delhi is gearing up to host foreign leaders at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but the summit is expected to bring major traffic restrictions across the capital. Delhi Traffic Police have begun rehearsals for foreign leaders and their motorcades, with restrictions covering more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points. Commuters in central, south and southwest Delhi could face diversions, temporary road closures and longer travel times. Major routes including Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road and Africa Avenue are among those affected by the traffic plan. The biggest disruption is expected as foreign leaders and delegations begin arriving around September 10, with restrictions potentially continuing until their departure around September 14. Adding to the challenge, heavy rain has already caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi, including areas near Indira Gandhi International Airport, while further rain and thunderstorms are forecast around the summit period.