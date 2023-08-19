BRICS Summit 2023: Johannesburg all set to host the meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The BRICS Summit 2023 will take place in Johannesburg next week. The conference will be attended by several other foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin will virtually be present at the conference. The major developing nations will likely discuss growth and reducing the dominance of the dollar in international payments.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos