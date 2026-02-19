LOGIN
Breaking: Trump Says He Stopped Wars, Repeats Claims Of Jets Shot Down During India-Pak Conflict

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 21:30 IST
US President Donald Trump made a series of striking remarks, crediting himself with preventing wars and influencing election outcomes abroad. Trump claimed his endorsements helped leaders secure victories, referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and spoke about trade leverage and tariffs. He also alleged that multiple jets were shot down during a past conflict, describing the losses as costly and significant. The comments have drawn attention for their geopolitical and diplomatic implications.

