Breaking: Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Surpasses 60, Many Still Missing

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 11:59 IST
A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district has killed at least 60 people and injured over 100, triggering flash floods that destroyed roads and homes.

