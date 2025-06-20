Published: Jun 20, 2025, 06:56 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 06:56 IST
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 06:56 IST
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: UK Foreign Secretary bats for diplomatic solution
The British Foreign Secretary David Lammy believes that there is still time for a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program. This statement came after David Lammy met with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House, following the White House's indication that there were substantial chances of negotiations with Iran. Lammy also reiterated that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.