/Brazil's presidential race goes down to the wire as Lula's lead shrinks

Brazil's presidential election is shaping up to be one of the closest contests in recent history. A new Quaest poll shows President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading rival Flavio Bolsonaro by just one percentage point, 42% to 41%. The razor-thin margin suggests the race remains wide open as both camps intensify campaigning. With Brazil deeply divided over the economy, governance and social policies, every vote could prove decisive in determining the country's political future.