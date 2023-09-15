Brazil court sentences three in pro-Bolsonaro riots

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Brazilian Apex Court has now sentenced three defendants to heavy jail terms on charges including an attempted coup. This comes a day after the trial began against Pro-Bolsonaro rioters who stormed the Supreme Court of Brazil, the National Congress of Brazil and the Presidential Palace on the 8th of January this year.

