Blinken backs Philippines as hundreds of China vessels crowd disputed reef

Mar 29, 2021, 05.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
"The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in the face of the PRC's maritime militia amassing at WhitsunReef. We will always stand by our allies and stand up for the rules-based international order," Blinken tweeted.
