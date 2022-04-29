Blasts rock Afghanistan: Taliban faces security challenge from 'Islamic state'

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Afghanistan, twin explosions have killed at least nine people and wounded 13 others in Mazar-i-Sharif the capital of Balkh province. To get more perspective, we're joined by Torek Farhadi, a former Afghan government advisor.
