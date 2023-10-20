Biden says 'America is a beacon to the world, still'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to unify behind Israel and Ukraine and send the nations tens of billions of tax dollars, using a prime time address to make the case that the United States must remain “a beacon to the world" and a threat to all enemies of democracy.

