Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech has expressed confidence on meeting commitments that have been "made to govt of India", with the company aiming to produce 1 billion COVID vaccine COVAXIN doses involving facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ankleshwar. Ella co-founded the company along with Dr Krishna M Ella and its COVID vaccine along with Covishield and sputnik are the only 3 vaccines allowed in India.