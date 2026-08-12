/Berlin Wall Anniversary: Germany Marks 65 Years Since Historic Cold War Divide

Germany is marking the 65th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall, one of the most powerful symbols of the Cold War and the division of Europe. The wall was built in 1961 at the height of Cold War tensions, separating East and West Berlin and effectively sealing off West Berlin from surrounding East Germany. An installation and open-air exhibition in Germany are commemorating the historic anniversary and remembering those affected by the division. The Berlin Wall stood for decades before finally falling on November 9, 1989, becoming a defining moment in the history of Germany and the end of the Cold War era. At least 136 people were killed while attempting to cross the Berlin Wall, according to historical estimates. Watch this Gravitas Image of the Day for a look back at the Berlin Wall, its history and its enduring significance.