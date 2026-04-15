/Benin Elects Patrice Talon's Successor, Romuald Wadagni Wins in a Landslide

Benin's Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni has won the presidency with an overwhelming majority of the vote, provisional results show. He secured more than 94% of the vote, based on 90% of ballots counted, sufficient for an "irreversible" outcome, the electoral commission said based on preliminary figures. Wadagni, 49, was the favourite to win after the main opposition party, the Democrats, failed to get its own candidate on to the ballot paper. This left Paul Hounkpè as the sole challenger - he conceded the election earlier on Monday as votes were still being counted.