Bank of England warns of rate hike, vows to bring down inflation

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Bank of England (BoE) has hinted at further interest rate rises as it vows to bring inflation back down to 2%. BoE's chief economist Huw Pill said that the central bank's focus was getting prices down and making life more affordable again.
