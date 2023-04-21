Bank employee kills four colleagues & live streams carnage in United States | World At War

Menace of mass shooting has reared its ugly head once again in the United States. At least four were killed and nine wounded at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on the 10th of April. The attacker, a 23-year-old employee of the bank, livestreamed the attack over the internet. He was later shot down by the responding law enforcement officials. Bafflingly, Monday's mass shooting in Louisville was the 146th of the year. In addition to this, two more attacks took place over the past week in the United States. Three were injured and shoppers evacuated from a Delaware mall on 8th of April and four people were shot outside a funeral home in the capital, Washington D.C. on 11th of April. What explains these frequent mass shootings?