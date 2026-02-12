/Bangladesh Votes first time since Hasina’s ouster as BNP faces Jamaat challenge

Bangladesh is voting in its first national election since the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape. Millions of voters are heading to polling stations as major parties compete for control of the 300-seat parliament. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is widely seen as a leading contender, while Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged as a significant force in the post-Hasina political environment. The contest is being closely watched for its potential impact on governance, stability and Bangladesh’s broader political direction.