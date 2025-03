The Yunus government has denied reports of banning the Awami League ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, now rescheduled between December and March 2026. Meanwhile, former PM Khaleda Zia’s party supports the decision, while student and radical groups continue protests. The BNP has stated it has no objection if the elections are contested under a "clean leader." Speculation also rises on whether Sheikh Hasina will return to politics. Stay tuned for the latest updates.