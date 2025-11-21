LOGIN
Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt in Parts of India

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 19:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 19:23 IST
A 5.7‑magnitude earthquake struck near Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on November 21, 2025, at a depth of about 10 km, triggering panic as buildings in Dhaka swayed and some made-shift structures collapsed.

