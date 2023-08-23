Baidu revenue beats as ChatGPT-style AI awaits Beijing approval

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Baidu Inc.’s revenue rose its most in more than a year, joining China’s largest internet companies in rediscovering growth after Beijing relaxed its grip on the private sector to try and jumpstart a faltering economy.

