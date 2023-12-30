videos
Ayodhya's airport renamed after Maharishi Valmiki | Fog grips New Delhi
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The new airport of Ayodhya is going to be named as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport on Dec 30.
