Ayodhya's airport renamed after Maharishi Valmiki | Fog grips New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The new airport of Ayodhya is going to be named as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport on Dec 30.

