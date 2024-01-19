Ayodhya: Rebirth of a temple town

Ayodhya is all set to inaugurate the RamMandir on January 22. The town is bustling with renovations and has gone under tremendous transformation. How will the city look once the Lord Ram Temple is open to the public? How many hotels are there to cater to the public? What else can a tourist do apart from visiting Ram temple? From the new redeveloped- Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to every corner of the city, we take you inside transformed Ayodhya.