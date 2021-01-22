Aus PM Scott Morrison under fire for saying '26th January wasn't a flash day'

Jan 22, 2021, 08.45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Australia Day is held annually on Jan. 26, the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip guided a fleet of 11 British ships carrying convicts into Botany Bay in what is now Sydney.
