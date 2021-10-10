At least 5 people killed in car-bomb blast in Yemen

At least 5 people have been killed in a car-bomb blast in Yemen. Sources say that the blast targeted the governor of Aden. According to sources, governor Ahmed Lamlas, and agriculture minister Salem al-Suqatri, survived the blast which went off as their convoy passed. Aden is the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government. The central government relocated here from the capital Sanaa in 2014, after being forced out by Houthi rebels.Lamlas and al-Suqatri both belong to the southern transitional council - a separatist group that contests with the Saudi-backed government for control of Aden and Yemen's south.