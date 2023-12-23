Ashish Morone, Senior VP & Head Brand Marketing HDFC Bank speaks to WION

A unique conversational show that brings the top leaders across all industries, sharing their insights on different agendas, right at the center of WION's headquarters, a joint initiative with DMA.asia. "After the digital phase has kicked in lot of people are susceptible to fraud. There is a duty we have in terms of creating awareness, educating customers," says Ashish Morone, Senior Vice President & Head - Brand, Marketing Communications and Retail Marketing to Jasper Reid.