Article 370 verdict: 'Indian Army deployed at places in valley to maintain law & order,' says SC

Article 370 verdict: With the stormy Indian Parliament winter session ongoing, the country's Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the validity of the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution. The Indian government on 5 August 2019 abrogated Article 370 of the Consitution and completed the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.