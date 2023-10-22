Argentina Presidential Polls: Far-right Javier Milei leading electoral race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
During an election year in Argentina, it can be difficult to concentrate on anything other than economics. The severe financial prognosis has once again dominated this year's presidential campaign, with an annual inflation rate that has surpassed 138 percent and a currency that has experienced a sharp decline in value.

