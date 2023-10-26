Argentina elections 2023: Unlikely allies add new twist to Presidential run-off | Race to Power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Argentina - where the Presidential polls are headed for a run-off as no candidate could secure the required 45% votes. Two polar opposite candidates - one from the far right and the other from the left - will now be running against each other.

