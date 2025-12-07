/Apple: Senior Executives and Key Engineers Leaving the Company

Apple, known as a symbol of stability in silicon valley, is now seeing its most dramatic staff shake-up in decades, with the departure of senior executives and key engineers. The chiefs of Apple's ai and interface design departments resigned within the last week. Soon after, the company revealed that the chief of government affairs, and the general counsel were departing. Those executives were reporting directly to Tim Cook, the company's chief executive officer. That underscores the unprecedented degree of executive churn at apple. The exits also come on the heels of news of a transition right at the top. Reports have shown the succession planning for Tim Cook's potential retirement, with some suggesting for it to come as early as 2026.