Anti-government protests escalate as Israel curbs judiciary

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Using the opportunity of a Jewish fast on Thursday to call for reconciliation as protestors pledged further demonstrations, Israel's president encouraged all sides of a disagreement over proposals to restructure the court to abstain from violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's and his right-wing government's policies have sparked months of extraordinary protests, exposed a wide rift in Israeli society, and put some army reservists' allegiances under strain.