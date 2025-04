Scotland's annual Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse saw 16 enthusiastic corgis dash 230 feet in a spirited race. Four-year-old Juno clinched victory, overtaking last year's champion, Rodney, in the final stretch. Owners Alisdair Tew and Fran Brandon credited Juno's training on Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach, where she chased seagulls, for her win. The event, honoring Queen Elizabeth II's affection for corgis, was first held in 2022 to mark her 70-year reign. ​