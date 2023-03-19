Ankara's top diplomat visits Cairo after 10 years

In a diplomatic turn of events, Egypt and Turkiye have taken another step towards mending their estranged relations. Ankara's top diplomat is visiting Cairo for the first time in ten years. In 2013, the relations between the two neighbouring nations were severely strained after Egypt's then-army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, led the ouster of Ankara's ally, the muslim brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi. Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed that talks to restore ties to the ambassadorial level would happen at an appropriate time. Calling the talks honest, deep and transparent, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkiye would upgrade its diplomatic relations with Egypt as soon as possible.