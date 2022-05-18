Amber Heard cross-questioned in case, Depp testifies against any violence

Published: May 18, 2022, 02:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Actor Johnny Depp's attorney cross questioned his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, the attorney produced notes that she had written during their short-lived marriage to challenge her accounts of frequent violence and bolster the case for defamation.
