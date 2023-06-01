Amazon accused of privacy breach by storing Alexa's recordings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Amazon faced another privacy breach allegation related to children's privacy rights this time and has agreed to pay an additional 25 million dollars as part of a separate settlement. The issue escalated when the tech giant failed to delete Alexa recordings at the parents' request and kept them longer than necessary. These FTC settlements Mark a significant step in holding Big Tech accountable for prioritizing data collection profits over privacy concerns.