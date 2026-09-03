/All about the snackification trend: Why smaller meals are winning over big ones

Meals are getting smaller, and snacks are stepping in to fill the gap. Nearly 4 in 10 main meals now include a snack item, up from under a third in 2010, as busy schedules push people toward quicker, more convenient eating. But it's not just about speed, health-conscious consumers are choosing protein-packed, gut-friendly, better-for-you snacks over old-school junk food. Here's why "snackification" has quietly become one of the biggest shifts in how the world eats.