Airbnb aims to keep 2024 Paris Olympics accommodation affordable

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
As anticipation builds for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, is urging more Parisians to open their homes for rent on the platform. His aim? To ensure that affordable accommodation remains within reach for all attendees.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos